Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $63.43. 357,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.93 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $65.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,526,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

