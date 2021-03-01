Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 389 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $5.25 on Monday, hitting $379.20. 324,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

