Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 389 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $5.25 on Monday, hitting $379.20. 324,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
