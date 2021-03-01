Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 907 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese sold 907 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $118,118.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,307.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Seese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LPL Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $135.32. The stock had a trading volume of 540,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in LPL Financial by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.