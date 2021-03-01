Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,609 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,172,109.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.34. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,405. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $255.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day moving average of $198.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

