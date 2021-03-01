Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells 350 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $450.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.46 and its 200-day moving average is $456.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

