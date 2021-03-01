Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO Sells 34,367 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $28.28. 984,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.