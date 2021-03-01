Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Sells 9,269 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,612,647.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00.

TDC traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $42.13. 1,903,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

