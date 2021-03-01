Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80.

NYSE TNL traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $61.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.