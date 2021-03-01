Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) VP Sells 216 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:VMC traded up $4.97 on Monday, reaching $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,945. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

