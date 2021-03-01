Insight Protocol (INX) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $168,531.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00790167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044725 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Insight Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.