Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of Insperity worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

