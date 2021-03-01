Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.57 and last traded at $115.06. Approximately 242,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 227,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

