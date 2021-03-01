Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.63

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.