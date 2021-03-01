Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $352,220.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

