INT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, INT has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $1.83 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00761137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00027994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042042 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

