Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Sells $159,061.76 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,407. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

