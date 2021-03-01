Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 106.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,700 shares of company stock worth $25,393,313 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

