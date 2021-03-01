Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela Sells 501,945 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTLA traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.81. 47,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

