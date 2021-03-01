Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Up 12.6%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) traded up 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.70. 459,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 241,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

IDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

