Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 81.6% in February

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the January 28th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPCIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. 12,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,921. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

