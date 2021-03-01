Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.01 million.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

IPAR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. 3,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

