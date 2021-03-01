International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ICAGY. Redburn Partners lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 629,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,071. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.