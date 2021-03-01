International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.63 ($2.92).

LON IAG opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 482.90 ($6.31).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

