Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 28th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

