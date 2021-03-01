Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 77.0% in February

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the January 28th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

