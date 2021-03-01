IntriCon Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IIN opened at $22.96 on Monday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of -69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IntriCon by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IntriCon by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

