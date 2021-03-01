Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Up 23.6%

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) were up 23.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 23,120,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 22,392,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on INUV. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

