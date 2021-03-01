Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 28th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIE opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

