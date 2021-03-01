Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 493.9% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter.

DWAS stock opened at $85.91 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

