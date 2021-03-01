Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,252,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

