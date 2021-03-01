Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$2.43, but opened at C$2.26. Invesque shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 20,200 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.45 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Invesque alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. The firm has a market cap of C$130.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.