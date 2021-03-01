Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA):

3/1/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $550.00 to $560.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $605.00 to $660.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $600.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $665.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $620.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $605.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $672.00 to $700.00.

2/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $625.00 to $700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $550.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/26/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $610.00 to $625.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $643.00 to $672.00.

1/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,230,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.73. The company has a market capitalization of $338.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

