Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ceconomy (CEC1)

2/16/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.20 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €4.30 ($5.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:CEC1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €5.55 ($6.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a P/E ratio of -14.84. Ceconomy AG has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.90.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

