Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 388 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 7,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,787. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.