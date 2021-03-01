Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,547 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 388 call options.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 7,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,787. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.73.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.
