Investors Buy High Volume of Nabriva Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,018 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical daily volume of 431 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 386,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,200. The company has a market cap of $286.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

