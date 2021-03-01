Investors Buy Large Volume of The ExOne Call Options (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average volume of 2,173 call options.

The ExOne stock traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. 72,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $784.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

XONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 835,326 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

