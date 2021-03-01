Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of 541% compared to the typical volume of 659 call options.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,275 shares of company stock valued at $148,977. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in A10 Networks by 85.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.54. 7,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,962. A10 Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.