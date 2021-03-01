Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,065% compared to the average volume of 218 call options.

COHR traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.04. 16,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,095. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Coherent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Coherent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

