Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 556 call options.

LPRO stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,060. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

