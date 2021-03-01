Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,068 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,571% compared to the average volume of 31 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,413. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

