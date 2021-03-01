Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IVITF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 54,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,766. Invictus MD Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
About Invictus MD Strategies
