Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in February

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVITF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 54,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,766. Invictus MD Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About Invictus MD Strategies

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

