ION Geophysical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 920% compared to the average volume of 1,063 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:IO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.29. 53,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,390. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ION Geophysical will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

