Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $11,448,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $361,959.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,216,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

