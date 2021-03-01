Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IONS. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,556,470. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,448,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.