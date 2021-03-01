IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. IoTeX has a total market cap of $250.80 million and $54.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.00753911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041238 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

