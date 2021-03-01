IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 1067484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.51).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13.

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

