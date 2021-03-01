Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $18.11 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.38 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

