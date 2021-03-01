IQ.cash Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. IQ.cash has a market cap of $231,365.13 and $56,892.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One IQ.cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00512897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00077920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.00468068 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00183265 BTC.

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

