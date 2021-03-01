IRISnet Trading Down 18.8% This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $99.17 million and $8.22 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,222,157 coins and its circulating supply is 959,475,146 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

