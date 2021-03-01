iRobot (IRBT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT):

2/18/2021 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification and surge in business through the online platforms in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2020, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 320% and 12.3% respectively. For 2021, the company anticipates revenues to be $1.635-$1.675 billion, up 14-17% from the previous year. Also, it expects solid product offerings and healthy demand to help its revenues grow in mid-to-high teens in 2022. In addition, the company’s earnings estimates have been raised for 2021 and 2022 in the past month. However, gross margin will face headwinds from reinstatement of tariff on Roomba product imported from China. High operating expenses, will hurt operating margin.”

2/12/2021 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $120.00 to $140.00.

2/11/2021 – iRobot was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

2/8/2021 – iRobot had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

1/25/2021 – iRobot was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of IRBT opened at $124.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 224,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

